Vivint Solar sinks after Q4 results but analysts stay positive

Vivint Solar (VSLR -10.2% ) slides as much as 17% after Q4 results and installation guidance disappointed investors, but analysts see only a short-term blip.

Vivint Solar "continues to show steady performance even facing incremental competition for salespeople and leads," says Oppenheimer, which rates the stock at Outperform.

The firm continues to believe Vivint is executing well on quality control related to asset installation, which is "crucial to long-term cash-flow performance," and it remains bullish on the company's "consistent value creation through disciplined pricing and cost management."

While Vivint management sees strong growth for 2020 and has not yet felt an impact from the coronavirus, Roth Capital says its recent installer checks indicate some already are starting to see cancellations, but the disruption is "just a temporary delay of the steady and growing adoption of solar."

Vivint is "taking the right path" as it focuses on continuing to build its own channels, but JMP Securities lowers its cash generation forecast to $83M this year from a previous outlook for $114M, mostly due to lower volume expectations, as the firm maintains its Outperform rating but trims its stock price target to $16 from $21.