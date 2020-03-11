Forty Seven teams up with Rocket Pharma in rare pediatric anemia

Forty Seven (FTSV -0.2% ) will collaborate with Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT -11.3% ) to pursue proof-of-concept for the combination of its anti-cKIT antibody FSI-174, a conditioning regimen, and the latter's ex vivo lentiviral hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy RP-L102 in pediatric Fanconi Anemia (FA) patients.

Under the terms of the partnership, FTSV will supply FSI-174 while Rocket will supply its gene therapy platform.

FTSV's all-antibody conditioning regimen is designed to address the limitations (unwanted side effects) of current pretreatment conditioning therapies. FA sufferers are more sensitive to the DNA-damaging effects of traditional conditioning treatments.

FTSV plans to launch a Phase 1 study assessing FSI-174 in healthy volunteers in the coming weeks.