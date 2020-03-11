Analysts see Turtle Beach strength in 2021

Wedbush (Outperform) sees 2020 as a "transition year" for Turtle Beach (HEAR +2.4% ) and expects growth to return next year after the new console launches.

The firm estimates that Turtle Beach earned "roughly $26 million of its $235 million in annual revenue from its PC headsets and accessories, taking less than 3% market share of the global PC headset market."

Maxim (Buy) says the quarter's console results were in-line with the company's guidance, providing confidence in management's strong "predictive capability."

The firm has "confidence that HEAR will successfully navigate converting guided incremental opex in 2020 and 2021 into sustained PC market share gains in 2021 and beyond."

Related: Turtle Beach +14% after Q4 beats.