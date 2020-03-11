Adidas -11% on lack of coronavirus visibility

Shares of Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) are down sharply despite posting strong Q4 profit growth. Investors seem to be focused on Adidas' inability to factor in the coronavirus outbreak to its full-year outlook.

"We cannot yet reliably quantify the magnitude of the overall financial impact in 2020," noted CEO Kasper Rorsted.

Adidas did say it sees Q1 sales in greater China dropping by $1B, but the impact in the Europe and the U.S. into Q2 is still an unknown.

"The virus hit looks worse than feared," warns Jefferies analyst James Grzinic on the vibe from the German athletic apparel giant.

Shares of Adidas are down 11.25% in Germany.

