Sweden fines Google $7.9M for GDPR violation

Google (GOOG -4.2% , GOOGL -4.2% ) is seeing a small fine in Sweden for failing to comply with Europe's General Data Protection Regulation.

Sweden's Data Protection Authority has fined the company 75M Swedish kronor (about $7.9M) tied to the "right to be forgotten," after auditing how Google handles requests to have individual names removed from its search engine for certain reasons.

"We have found that Google is not fully complying with its obligations in relation to this data protection right," says DPA Director General Lena Lindgren Schelin.

Google can appeal the decision within three weeks; if it doesn't, the decision will go into force.