Buffett: 1987's panic was much worse than Monday's market shock

The "one-two punch" of coronavirus and collapsing oil prices that triggered a market circuit-breaker halt on Monday wasn't as bad as 2008 or 1987, sums up the Oracle of Omaha in an interview with Yahoo Finance's Andy Serwer.

The "financial panic" in 1987 was much worse, Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett said.

And the 2008 market drop was "much more scary, by far, than anything that happened' on Monday, he said.

“If you stick around long enough, you'll see everything in markets,” Buffett said.

To put things in context, on Oct. 19, 1987 the S&P 500 sank 20% and the index suffered its worst yearly percentage loss (-38%) in 2008.

On Monday, March 9, 2020, the S&P 500 fell 7.6% and YTD it's down ~14% at its recent level of 2,764.39.