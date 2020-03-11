Daqo's Q4 polysilicon production costs fell to industry low

Daqo New Energy (DQ +8.2% ) is on the rise after Q4 earnings easily topped expectations and revenues jumped 57% Y/Y to $119M.

Q4 polysilicon production volume surged 72% Q/Q to 16,204 MT, and polysilicon sales volume vaulted 44% Q/Q to 13,291 MT, while average total production costs fell to an industry record low $6.38/kg from $6.97/kg in the previous quarter.

Daqo says it expects to run its facilities at full utilization during Q1, guiding for production of 18K-19K MT of polysilicon and sales of 17.5K-18.5K MT of polysilicon to external customers, with production costs falling further to $6.10/kg.

For the full year, the company expects to produce 73K-75K MT of polysilicon, including the impact of annual facility maintenance.