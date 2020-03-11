Maxar says no material virus impact so far

In a shareholder update on COVID-19, Maxar Technologies (MAXR -9.4% ) says it's watching the timing of new awards carefully but "to date there has been no material impact to delivery of Maxar’s backlog or revenue."

"All of Maxar’s operations remain open and the Company has business continuity plans for all sites," it says. "While Maxar has employees in many countries, we do not have manufacturing or other critical operations in any locations currently designated as CDC Level 2 or 3 risk areas."

It's monitoring five suppliers in China for the Space Infrastructure business but sees no near-term impacts, and it's unaware of downstream disruption to its supply chain.

Similarly, there's no significant disruption to the Earth Intelligence business, or the sale of MDA to a consortium.