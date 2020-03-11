California drops opposition to Sprint/T-Mobile deal

California's attorney general has dropped opposition to a merger of Sprint (S +1.3% ) and T-Mobile (TMUS +0.5% ) that is inching closer to the finish line.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra - who with New York AG Letitia James led the multistate coalition that sued to block the deal, and lost - says California won't appeal the decision approving the $26.5B merger.

Becerra will hold a press conference today announcing a settlement with the companies.

T-Mobile has said it expects to close the deal as soon as April 1, though indications from a California utility board (the final real hurdle) suggest it may not have approved the deal by then.