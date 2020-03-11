AmEx investor day transitions to update webcast

You won't be needing your American Express (AXP -5.8% ) card to travel to the credit card company's investor day event in New York.

Like a slew of other companies, AmEx is turning its in-person investor day into an investor update webcast on March 17 "as a precautionary measure in light of the evolving Covid-19 situation."

The webcast will feature brief presentations from Chairman and CEO Stephen Squeri and CFO Jeff Campbell.

They'll discuss recent business trends and long-term strategies followed by Q&A.