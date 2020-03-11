Nicox to receive €15M from Ocumension under expanded NCX 470 deal

Nicox SA (OTCPK:NICXF) has amended its December 2018 license agreement with Ocumension under which the latter secured exclusive development and commercialization rights to NCX 470 for glaucoma in China.

Under the terms of the updated deal, Ocumension will pay Nicox €15M for exclusive rights to NCX 470 in Korea and Southeast Asia and will pay half the costs of a second Phase 3 glaucoma study that will be jointly managed in the U.S. and China.

NCX 470, Nicox's lead program, is a nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost analog being developed to lower intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

The parties also amended their March 2019 agreement related to Zerviate (cetirizine ophthalmic solution), 0.24% for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis in China. Under the new deal, Ocumension now has exclusive rights in most of Southeast Asia. The original terms remain unchanged. Nicox is eligible to receive up to €17M in milestones and tiered royalties of 5 - 9% on net sales.