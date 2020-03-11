E3 canceled in latest virus impact on events

The E3 gaming expo is the latest big-event victim of the coronavirus outbreak, canceled by its runners.

The Entertainment Software Association is canceling the Electronic Entertainment Expo on its 25th anniversary. It was set for June in Los Angeles, and draws about 65,000 people each year, including 15,000 fans.

As with other major events that have been canceled, E3 was seeing a string of attendees pulling out first, including Sony, Electronic Arts, and Blizzard.

The ESA says it's discussing the prospect of an online event in June.

