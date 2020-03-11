OPEC guides for flat oil demand growth as coronavirus curbs outlook

OPEC cuts its forecast for global growth in oil demand this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, seeing a gain of just 60K bbl/day in 2020 vs. 920K bbl/day in its previous report.

"Considering the latest developments, downward risks currently outweigh any positive indicators and suggest further likely downward revisions in oil demand growth should the current status persist," OPEC says in its latest monthly market report.

The group's overall production fell by 546K bbl/day to 27.77M bbl/day in February, largely because of losses in Libya where a renegade military commander has blockaded ports and also as Saudi Arabia trimmed output by 56K bbl/day during the month to 9.68M bbl/day.

OPEC anticipates a greater impact on demand than the U.S. Energy Information Administration, which cuts its full-year world oil demand growth guidance by 660K bbl/day to 370K bbl/day.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, OILU, DTO, USL, OILD, USOI, WTIU, OILK, OLEM, WTID, OILX