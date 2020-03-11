Boeing booked 46 cancellations last month, with net loss of 28 orders

Boeing (BA -12.4% ) reports 46 canceled jet orders for February, including 11 737 MAX planes for Air Canada and moves by other carriers to switch from the grounded aircraft to other planes.

The company also booked new orders for 18 planes, resulting in a net loss of 28 orders.

CNBC also reports Boeing has told employees it is immediately suspending hiring and implementing other measures to preserve cash.

Shares hit a 52-week low earlier following reports that the company planned to draw down its entire $13.8B bank loan, and could be headed for its lowest since July 2017.