Newron to report results from key sarizotan study next quarter

Based on a review of minutes from its February 5 meeting with the FDA, Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:NWPHF) expects to report topline results from a Phase 2/3 clinical trial, STARS, evaluating sarizotan in Rett syndrome patients with respiratory symptoms (e.g., apnea, hyperventilation and disordered breathing) next quarter.

The FDA is on board with the company's statistical analysis plan and endpoints. The clinical database remains locked and blinded but the company expects to complete its analyses and announce the data in Q2.

Sarizotan, in-licensed from Merck KGaA, is a highly selective modulator of serotonin/dopamine receptors in the brain.