Stocks stay lower as investors speculate on stimulus

Hampered by the lack of details on President Trump's economic stimulus plan, stocks stay squarely in the red with the typically defensive real estate and utilities sectors faring the worst.

Goldman Sachs cut its forecast for the S&P 500 and predicts the bull market will soon end. The World Health Organization declares the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

The Dow falls 4.1% , the S&P 500 slides 3.6% , and the Nasdaq drops 3.2% in the noon hour trading. Still, they've pulled up from session lows — the S&P had fallen as much as 4.2%.

Volatility continues to be the theme as the Cboe Volatility Index, the so-called fear index, advances 7.0% to 50.61.

Crude oil falls 2.7% to $33.44 per barrel.

10-year Treasury yield recovers to 0.80%, after touching 0.65% overnight.

The U.S. Dollar Index edges up 0.1% to 96.55.

By S&P 500 sector, real estate ( -4.6% ), utilities (-3.7%) and industrials ( -3.6% ) decline the most, while health care ( -2.2% ) lose the least.