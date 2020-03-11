Wrap Technologies slides 12% post Q4 results

Wrap Technologies (WRTC -12.7% ) reported Q4 revenue of $0.25M an increase of 1150% Y/Y, and total backlog of ~$1.7M.

Q4 Gross margin was 34.1% up by 1,410 bps .

Operating expense was $2.7M (+10.7.7% Y/Y), reflecting increased staffing and sales activities along with scaling operations for planned growth.

Cash and cash equivalents were $17M, as of December 31, 2019.

Company says given their momentum and $1.7M backlog, they are confident to continue executing on major strategic initiatives and deliver positive growth in 2020.

