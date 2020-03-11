DuPont trims revenue guidance; says 12 of 13 China sites still operating

DuPont (DD -2.9% ) reaffirms Q1 and full-year earnings guidance but lowers revenue expectations, as part of a presentation for the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference.

For Q1, DuPont reaffirms EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.74, in line with $0.71 analyst consensus estimate, on revenues of $5B-$5.1B from $5.1B-$5.2B, slightly off the $5.11B consensus.

For FY 2020, the company reaffirms EPS of $3.70-$3.90 vs. $3.70 consensus but trims revenue guidance to $21.3B-$21.8B from $21.5B-$22B, in line with $21.52B consensus.

Updating the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, DuPont says 12 of its 13 sites in China are operating, with one site in Wuhan still closed, nine sites operating at full capacity and others greater than 70%.

The company's Italy site has been shut down, but its Japan and Korea sites are operating at 100%.