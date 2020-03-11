Barrick eyes $1.3B expansion at its Pueblo Viejo gold mine

Barrick Gold (GOLD -4.4% ) looks to spend $1.3B to extend the life of its Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic beyond 2040.

The mine is operated by a joint venture of which Barrick holds 60% and Newmont the remaining.

Extending mine's life is expected to unlock its potential to increase exports by $22B and generate over $4B in taxes at a gold price of $1,500 per ounce.

Barrick says the expansion could support average annual gold production of 800,000 oz on a 100% basis after 2022 and unlock 11M ounces of reserves.