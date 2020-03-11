Stocks sink to new lows after WHO calls Covid-19 a pandemic

Stocks touch session lows after the World Health Organization classifies the Covid-19 outbreak as a pandemic.

The S&P 500 fell as much as 4.5% , the Dow as much as 4.9% , and the Nasdaq as much as 4.2% .

10-year Treasury yield rises to 0.83% from 0.80% less than an hour ago.

"Of the 118,000 Covid-19 cases reported globally in 114 countries, more than 90% of cases are in just four countries and two of those — China and South Korea — have significantly declining epidemics," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of WHO.