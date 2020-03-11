CFRA expects Carvana to keep falling

CFRA lowers its price target on Sell-rated Carvana (CVNA -11.6% ) to $40 from $65. The new PT reps 29% downside potential for shares and is less than half the average sell-side PT of $94.00.

Analyst Garrett Nelson notes that Carvana is the highest beta name of the 16 auto retailers the firm covers. He also says it is not surprising that CVNA shares have fallen dramatically over the last couple of weeks amid a broader market selloff due to the retailer's high leverage balance sheet and failure to post a quarterly profit.

"We remain bearish on CVNA, believing shares have room to fall further in the near-term amid fund flows to risk off assets, particularly considering CVNA's meteoric run-up and outperformance in both 2018 and 2019 (CVNA was +71.1% in 2018 and +181.4% in 2019). While we remain positive on e-commerce growth in the auto retail space, CVNA lacks the higher-margin, more recession-resistant parts and service operations that other auto dealers benefit from, and we find its cash burn rate concerning," warns Nelson.