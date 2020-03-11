Barrick's Pueblo Viejo mine expansion needs $1.3B initial spend, CEO says

Barrick Gold (GOLD -4.3% ) expects to spend $1.3B to extend the life of its Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic beyond 2040, CEO Mark Bristow says.

The proposed expansion of the processing plant and tailings facility at Pueblo Viejo will enable the mine to exploit lower grades, Bristow says.

Barrick has said expansion could support average production of 800K oz./year on a 100% basis after 2022 and unlock 11M oz. of reserves.