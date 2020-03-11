Bank fees get squeezed amid competitive, regulatory pressures, report says

Traditional banks risk losing billions of dollars in retail revenue in the next three to five years as new competitors lure customers with no-fee banking services and regulators in some markets demand simple banking fee structures, according to a report by Accenture.

The report estimates an average revenue loss of 5% based on quantitative analysis of retail banks’ revenue pools across 12 markets in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia-Pacific and a survey of 15,000 banking customers in those markets.

“Whether in one year or five, the billions in revenues that traditional banks collect annually for basic services and penalties, like overdraft fees, will erode,” said Alan McIntyre, senior managing director and global head of Accenture’s Banking practice.

The report suggest that bank use technologies such as artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to build customer relationships, which could capture 9% incremental growth on average.

