Oracle Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 12th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.96 (+10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.75B (+1.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ORCL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 17 downward.