Adobe Systems Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 12th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.24 (+31.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.05B (+17.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ADBE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 19 downward.