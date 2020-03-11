Ring announces new Doorbell 3, Chime products

Amazon's (AMZN -3.6% ) Ring announces the Ring Video Doorbell 3 ($199.99) and the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus ($229.99), which are both battery powered.

The Plus model gets a new "Pre-Roll" feature that lets owners view four seconds of video before motion is detected. A similar feature was already available on the wired doorbells.

The new models have enhanced dual-band 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz Wi-Fi and adjustable motion zones covering within five to 15 feet of the door.

The company also announces the Ring Chime ($29.99) and Chime Pro ($49.99), which plug into outlets and provide notifications from the doorbells or security products.

The Pro model comes with a built-in nightlight and Wi-Fi extender.

Availability: Pre-orders start now with shipping on April 8.