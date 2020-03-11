BEST Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

BEST (NYSE:BEST) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 12th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (+20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.58B (-82.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, BEST has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.