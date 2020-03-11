Cruise line group pitches tight restrictions

The Cruise Lines International Association submitted a plan to Vice President Mike Pence that included denying boarding to anyone over 70 years unless they are able to present a doctor's note verifying their fitness for travel on a cruise ship.
In addition, any person with a chronic medical condition who could be at an increased risk if they were to contract COVID-19 would also be denied boarding.
Pence says the administration will be reviewing the proposal.
Royal Caribbean (RCL -18%), Carnival (CCL -11.9%) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH -20.1%) are all sitting pretty close to their multi-year lows.