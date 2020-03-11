Covid-19 disrupts supply chains at many companies, ISM says

Almost 75% of companies report supply chain disruptions in some capacity due to coronavirus-related transportation restrictions, says the Institute for Supply Management in the first-round results of a survey focused on Covid-19 business and supply chain impacts.

More than 80% of companies surveyed expect to experience impact from virus-related disruptions.

One in six companies have adjusted revenue targets down an average of 5.6% due to the outbreak.

Manufacturers in China report operating at 50% capacity with 56% of normal staff.

The survey of 628 respondents was conducted between Feb. 22 and March 5. ISM will conduct another round of data collection to continue to assess the coronavirus's evolving global and regional supply chain implications.

"The story the data tells is that companies are faced with a lengthy recovery to normal operations in the wake of the virus outbreak," said ISM CEO Thomas W. Derry.