Calumet retains bank to sell Montana refinery - Reuters

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT -4.3% ) has retained Tudor Pickering Holt to sell its small oil refinery in Great Falls, Montana, Reuters reports.

The refinery has the capacity to process 30K bbl/day of crude, placing it below the largest refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast that can process 10x as much, but its location and configuration may command a higher price than might be expected because the plant can process low-cost Canadian crudes and other types of deeply discounted oil, according to the report.

Calumet bought the refinery from Connacher Oil and Gas in 2012 for ~$120M and has expanded its capacity from 10K bbl/day at that time.