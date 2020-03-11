Restaurant stocks reeling as coronavirus threatens traffic

The losses in the restaurant sector continue to pile up as the latest coronavirus developments in the U.S. rattle investors.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci told Congress that he recommends no large crowds as the coronavirus spreads. The CDC is also anticipated to issue stricter recommendations on crowds.

Doctors treating patients have also become more vocal on the dangerous nature of the coronavirus in comparison to the common flu.

Earlier today, Stifel warned that staffing issues are cropping at restaurants in "hotspot" areas.