Retail investors should wait for opportunities in equities, El-Erian says

Equities' volatility is "great for the professional investor, but if you are a retail investor stay on the sideline for now," Allianz Chief Economic Adviser Mohammed A. El-Erian tells Maria Bartiromo in an interview on Fox Business Network.

Opportunities will come for retail investors, but later, he said.

As for fiscal and monetary policy actions, he thinks the Bank of England's action today in cutting rates and implementing a plan to help small- and medium-sized businesses is a step in the right direction.

"So they understand that it's not enough to simply cut interest rates. You have to focus on where the pain is," he said.

He urges a "whole of government approach" in a "targeted and timely" manner that address the most vulnerable segments.

For example, the uninsured population needs access to testing and treatment.

El-Erian also support measures that encourage companies to keep people on company payrolls rather than lay them off in reaction to reduced demand.