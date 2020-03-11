NuStar +8% as Citi upgrades to Buy, chairman buys 200K shares

NuStar Energy (NS +8.3% ) is one of today's biggest winners, as Citi upgrades shares to Buy, believing the stock is oversold based on business fundamentals following its 40% drop this month.

Analyst Ryan Levine thinks NuStar's storage position will benefit from contango, its refinery-facing systems are relatively recession resistant, the company has tools to manage free cash flow and credit maturities, and its Permian business has near-term protections and is more isolated from a slowdown than the broader basin.

NuStar is a likely winner if Permian Basin production is cut this summer, as its Permian volumes should improve materially, Citi says.

Separately, NuStar Chairman William Greehey yesterday bought ~200K shares at an average $12.24/share.

NS's average Sell Side Rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Bullish or Very Bullish.