Altius Renewable Royalties provides financing to Apex Clean Energy

Altius Minerals's (OTCPK:ATUSF -3.9% ) subsidiary, Altius Renewable Royalties ("ARR"), enters into an initial $35M royalty financing agreement with Apex Clean Energy related to wind and solar energy development projects located across North America.

As individual projects from within the development portfolio reach commercial production, ARR will receive gross revenue royalties until such time as a sufficient number have been conveyed to meet a minimum royalty vesting threshold.

ARR royalty portfolio is estimated to generate $3M - $4M in new annual royalty revenues once the projects are operational