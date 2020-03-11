Transports slammed on coronavirus anxiety

Trucking, freight, rail and logistics stocks are getting clobbered on concerns that business activity in the U.S. will tail off until the coronavirus outbreak is contained.
Notable decliners include FedEx (FDX -8.8%), Radiant Logistics (RLGT -6.6%), XPO Logistic (XPO -6.4%), Hub Group (HUBG -4.7%), YRC Worldwide (YRCW -8.8%), Daseke (DSKE -8.8%), Echo Global Logistics (ECHO -8.4%), ArcBest and Old Dominion Freight Lines (ODFL -5.2%), L.B. Foster (FSTR -10%), Greenbrier (GBX -8.8%), UPS (UPS -5.3%), Wabtec (WAB -6.6%) and Norfolk Southern (NSC -6.3%).