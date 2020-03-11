Apple roundup: Fitness app for iPhone, Italy stores close

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is working on a new health app featuring fitness videos, according to CNBC sources.

The iPhone app, codenamed "Seymour," guides users through the routines on the phone or an Apple Watch.

The project is being run by fitness instructor Jay Blahnik, who joined Apple in 2013.

Apple will reportedly include the app in iOS 14 and the next Watch software.

In other Apple news, the tech giant has closed all 17 of its retail stores in Italy until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier this week, the Italian government imposed a national lockdown.