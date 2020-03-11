Ciena expecting adverse impact from virus in Q2

In its newly filed 10-Q report, Ciena (CIEN -5% ) now says it is expecting adverse impact on its revenue and results for Q2 tied to the coronavirus outbreak.

"We are monitoring the situation and actively assessing further possible implications to our business, supply chain and customer demand. However, the coronavirus situation remains dynamic," the company says.

If adverse effects of the virus become more prevalent in locations where Ciena, customers, suppliers or manufacturers conduct business, the company might experience constrained supply or curtailed demand that would provide material impacts in future periods, it says.

It expects the virus to impact Q2 revenue by $30M, forecasting $875M-$905M.

On the conference call from its fiscal Q1 report, the company had said full-year guidance would be unchanged if there were no additional impact from COVID-19.