TransGlobe Energy whacks $30M from 2020 capex plan

TransGlobe Energy (TGA -17.5% ) tumbles to 17-year lows after saying it canceled its Q1 dividend and plans to reduce its drilling program due to the drop in oil prices.

TransGlobe says it will cut its FY 2020 capital budget to C$7.1Mn from C$37.1M previously planned for drilling 16 wells in Egypt and four wells in Canada.

The spending reductions will cut production this year to 13.3K-14.3K boe/day, including 11.3K-12.1K bbl/day from Egypt, from its previous estimate of 15K boe/day.

The company does not provide guidance on its estimated funds flow from operations for 2020 given the dependence upon the timing and market price of crude oil sales in Egypt, each of which is uncertain.