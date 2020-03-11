Fed boosts liquidity to banks through overnight repo lending

The Fed is adding more liquidity to short-term funding markets by boosting overnight and term repurchase agreement operations.

The New York Fed's Open Market Trading will offer at least $175B in daily overnight repo operations and at least $45B in two-week term repo operations twice per week from March 12 to April 3, 2020.

The overnight repo amount is up from at least $150B, that the Fed started on March 10.

It's also adding three one-month term repo operations to the mix, with the first operation occurring on March 12; the amount offered will be at least $50B for each of the three operations.

The Federal Reserve uses repo operations to temporarily increase the quantity of reserve balances in the banking system.

Under repo operations, the NY Fed agrees to buy government securities from banks with the provision that the seller will buy the securities back at a later date (in the case of overnight repos, the later date is the next day).

