CEO of AT&T's Xandr resigns - reports

Brian Lesser, CEO of AT&T (T -3.7% ) ad unit Xandr, has resigned, according to media reports.

Lesser had interviewed for the CEO role at WarnerMedia but received an indication that he wouldn't be selected, Reuters reports.

The move raises some questions about the fate of advanced advertising at AT&T, though just today the company announced that Disney, AMC Networks and WarnerMedia had signed on to use Xandr tools for ad targeting on linear media.

Lesser felt comfortable resigning now because Xandr's in good shape and Q1 results should show significant growth, a source tells Reuters.