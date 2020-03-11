IBM Watson, EBSCO launch clinical solution suite

IBM (NYSE:IBM) Watson Health and EBSCO Information Services announce a strategic collaboration to create a combined solution called DynaMed and Micromedex with Watson.

The solution suite collects drug and disease content into a single source to help inform clinical decisions.

EBSCO's DynaMed provides peer-reviewed clinical content that includes systemic reviews in 28 specialties.

IBM Micromedex is an online reference database for medication information that's used by more than 4,500 hospitals and health systems.

DynaMed and Micromedex with Watson is expected to be generally available in April.