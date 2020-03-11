Marathon Petroleum exploring $15B MPLX asset sale - Reuters

Marathon Petroleum (MPC -8.9% ) is exploring the sale of gathering and processing assets from its MPLX (MPLX -9.3% ) pipeline subsidiary worth as much as $15B, Reuters reports.

A deal could involve divesting a majority or minority stake in the G&P business, according to the report.

Marathon's shares have lost half their value over the past three weeks, and an asset sale would provide a cash boost at a time when a looming economic slowdown triggered by the global coronavirus outbreak and lower oil prices are weighing on its prospects.