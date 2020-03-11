California PUC judge recommending OK of Sprint/T-Mobile - Bloomberg

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is up 2.7% and Sprint (NYSE:S) up 3.4% after Bloomberg reports that an administrative law judge with the California Public Utilities Commission is recommending the CPUC approve the two wireless carriers' merger.

A regulatory filing indicates support for the deal and is the last major hurdle to the $26.5B merger.

Such a recommendation means the item can be heard at the CPUC's April 16 meeting.

Earlier, California AG Xavier Becerra said the state wouldn't appeal the loss of the multistate lawsuit challenging the deal.