New York Mortgage Trust CEO, CFO add to their holdings

New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT -6.5% ) CEO Steven Mumma bought almost $273K worth of stock on March 10, according to an SEC filing.

He bought 497 shares at $5.45 each and 49,503 shares at $5.4599 each, bringing his total holdings to almost 969K shares.

NYMT recently traded at $5.20 and touched a 52-week low of $5.15 earlier in the day.

CFO Kristine Rimando Nario-Eng bought 11,000 shares at $5.40 each today, bringing her total holdings to 112,094 shares.

In the past month, NYMT shares fell 11% vs. a 14% decline for the S&P 500.