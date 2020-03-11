New York Mortgage Trust CEO, CFO add to their holdings

New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT -6.5%) CEO Steven Mumma bought almost $273K worth of stock on March 10, according to an SEC filing.
He bought 497 shares at $5.45 each and 49,503 shares at $5.4599 each, bringing his total holdings to almost 969K shares.
NYMT recently traded at $5.20 and touched a 52-week low of $5.15 earlier in the day.
CFO Kristine Rimando Nario-Eng bought 11,000 shares at $5.40 each today, bringing her total holdings to 112,094 shares.
In the past month, NYMT shares fell 11% vs. a 14% decline for the S&P 500.