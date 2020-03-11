Alberta ready for more oil output cuts if needed, Kenney says

Alberta's government could mandate further oil production cuts if rising crude supplies and falling prices threaten the survival of drillers in the province, Premier Kenney says.

The government will monitor inventories and step in if storage nears capacity, Kenney says, adding that crude-by-rail shipments are anticipated to plunge to ~100K bbl/day next month from 500K bbl/day forecast for March.

The sudden collapse in oil prices has hit Canadian oil companies hard, causing Cenovus Energy (CVE -2.7% ) to cut planned capital spending by 32% and cancel its crude-by-rail program.

Canada's oil patch already was struggling with pipeline shortages that prompted the province to impose production limits on its largest producers at the start of last year, which were beginning to be relaxed before the recent market downturn.

