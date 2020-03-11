Del Taco slips after comp sales miss

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) reports system-wide comparable sales rose +0.4% in Q4 to fall short of the 1.3% consensus expectation.

Comparable sales were up 0.4% at company-owned stores and were up 0.5% at franchised outlets.

Restaurant margin as a percentage of sales fell to 17.3% from 20.3% a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA arrived in at $57.0M for the quarter vs. $62.1M consensus.

Looking ahead, the company anticipates full-year revenue of $503M to $513M vs. $505M consensus and EPS of $0.35 to $0.40 vs. $0.47 consensus.

TACO -1.68% AH to $4.66.

Previously: Del Taco Restaurants EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (March 11)