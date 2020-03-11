Zagg -27% after ending strategic review with no deal

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) says the board has suspended its review of strategic alternatives after being unable to finalize a definitive offer at a price that was not significantly below the current trading levels.

During the process, the company contacted over 60 strategic and financial parties.

Ultimately, the Zagg board determined that stockholder value would be better enhanced on a standalone basis than by pursuing a transaction on the terms and pricing proposed.

Shares of Zagg are down 27.15% AH to $3.83 after a double-digit drop today during the regular session.

Source: Press Release