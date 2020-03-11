Dow plunges into bear market as selling accelerates

Another day, another frenzied trading session and more steep losses as the stock market's coronavirus-induced selloff reached a new low.

The Dow Jones average settled -5.9% and officially hit a bear market level of 20% below its record highs set last month, while the S&P 500 ( -4.9% ) and Nasdaq ( -4.7% ) touched that threshold before bouncing slightly above it at the close.

The declines accelerated midday after the World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus a pandemic and said it is "deeply concerned" by the "spread and severity" of the virus and by "alarming levels of inaction."

Large events were banned in Washington state and San Francisco with many more cancellations or delays in other U.S. states, and the director for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases cautioned that the worst is yet to come.

"We can see the panic in the equity market," says Jerry Braakman, chief investment officer of First American Trust. "The big question for most people is, are we at the bottom yet? I think we're only about halfway there."

All 11 S&P sectors fell more than 3%, led by industrials ( -5.9% ), heightened by Boeing's -18.2% decline to mutliyear lows on news that it froze hiring and will draw on its $13.8B sooner than expected due to the coronavirus.

Separately, the New York Fed said it will raise daily oversight repo limits to $175B from $150B starting tomorrow and continuing through April 13.

Surprisingly, U.S. Treasurys did not display the flight-to-safety that might have been expected during an exodus from stocks, as the two-year yield rose 3 bps to 0.50% and the 10-year yield added 7 bps to 0.82%.