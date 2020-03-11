Farmland Partners Q4 NOI rises 9.8%

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Q4 adjusted FFO of $9.0M, or 28 cents per share, increases from $8.1M, or 23 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Per-share adjusted FFO fell a penny shy of 29-cent average of two analyst estimates.

Q4 net operating income of $20.2M rose from $18.4M a year ago.

Q4 operating revenue of $21.9M beats the average analyst estimate of $19.2M and increased from $20.9M in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 adjusted EBITDAre of $16.9M rose from $16.2M a year ago.

The farm REIT said it's difficult to predict the impact of the Covid-19 on its operations or those of its tenants' businesses at this point.

"The company will endeavor to prepare for and mitigate any negative impact as much as reasonably possible," it said in a statement.

Conference call on March 12 at 11:00 AM ET.