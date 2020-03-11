Blackstone urges virus-affected companies to tap credit lines - Bloomberg

Private equity giant Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) is asking portfolio companies it controls to draw down their bank credit lines as a way to ensure that they'll have enough liquidity amid increasing signs of stress in markets, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The talks focus on sectors most affected by the spread of the coronavirus such as the hospitality industry and energy firms.

Energy accounts for almost 10% of Blackstone's total portfolio, it said in October.

A sudden and continued increase in companies drawing on their lines of credit could eventually strain banks if borrowers hit dire straits and can't meet their obligations.

Banks offer revolving credit lines to strengthen their relationships with their corporate clients and don't usually expect for them to be drawn on all at once.

Normally, credit lines are similar to credit cards in that they give companies the flexibility to borrow as need and repay when shortfalls subside.

